Police: Man shot several times while sitting in car at home in Oxford Circle
OXFORD CIRCLE - Authorities say are investigating after a man was shot several times while sitting inside his car at his home in Oxford Circle.
Police responded to the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 45-year-old man lying outside of a parked car with the engine running.
Investigators say the man was inside his car in the driveway behind his home when a shooter fire at least seven shots at the vehicle. The victim was struck in the arm and leg.
The man was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
RELATED
Advertisement
Police: Man, woman found dead inside Frankford home
Police: Suspect in custody after lighting several fires on street in North Philadelphia
Man, 50, shot and killed near his Kingsessing home
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP