Police: Man, woman found dead inside Frankford home

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Frankford home

It happened on the 4700 block of Tacony Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was found on the bedroom floor with three gunshot wounds to the body. A 43-year-old man was found in the hallway with one gunshot wound to the head.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

