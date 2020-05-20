Man, 50, shot and killed near his Kingsessing home

article

A 50-year-old man is dead in Kingsessing, dying on a sidewalk very near his home overnight.

Officials say the victim was found on the sidewalk just next door to his home. 14 spent shell casings were also found within inches and feet from the victim.

Police responded to numerous 911 calls about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, regarding gunshots, on the 5400 block of South Yewdall Street. An argument was reported first and gunshots were heard after the argument.

Philadelphia police investigate a homicide on South Yewdall Street.

Police found the 50-year-old man unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk, when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, the man had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities went on to say investigators spotted a blood trail and followed that blood trail five blocks, indicating the tail ended in an alley on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting death in Kingsessing on South Yewdall Street.

Advertisement

Officials say there may be a second gunshot victim.

There is no description of a shooter or shooters, according to investigators. They are hoping home surveillance cameras might provide clues as to the identity of a shooter or shooters.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here.