Police: Suspect in custody after lighting several fires on street in North Philadelphia

Authorities say a man is in custody after he lit several fires on a city street Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police were dispatched to the area of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Responding officers found six fires including a burning dumpster and several engulfed piles of trash.

Approximately an hour and a half later, authorities arrested a suspect at the 69th Street SEPTA station. Police believe the man in custody intentionally set the fires.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fires. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.

