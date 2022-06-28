Police: Man shot to death in broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a man was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found the victim - an unidentified man - suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to police.

Officers drove the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.