Police: Man shot to death Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, arrest made

Authorities say a young man died after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Hicks Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times, including in the hip and stomach. Officers drove the victim to Temple Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Police later reported that the victim succumbed to his injuries just before 9 p.m.

One person was arrested immediately following the shooting, according to police, but they did not share the person's alleged involvement.