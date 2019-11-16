Police: Man sought in relation to attempted Northeast Philadelphia lurings identified

article

According to officials, a man sought by police in connection with attempted lurings has been identified. Authorities say the man in question is in contact with SVU investigators. Officials say there are no formal charges related to a string of attempting lurings across Northeast Philadelphia.

The first incident occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 4600 block of Cottman Avenue in Tacony.

Police said the victim was waiting for the bus when she was approached by a white man dressed in all black clothing. He reportedly asked the victim if she would like to make $100. When the victim turned to look, the suspect was exposing his private parts, per police. The male fled the scene as the victim called 911.

The second incident occurred the following day around 4:30 p.m. on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue in Holmesburg.

Police said a suspect was driving a white vehicle when he reportedly approached the victim and asked if she wanted to make money. The victim said, "No." The suspect then allegedly drove a short distance before exiting his vehicle and yelling that he was an armed police officer.

The third incident occurred around 8 a.m. Friday on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue in Mayfair.

Police said the victim was walking when she was approached by a suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and driving a cream colored vehicle that police believe may have been a Dodge Charger. The suspect similarly asked if she would like to make money, then appeared to exit his vehicle as she walked away.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3252 or call 911.

