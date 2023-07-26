Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man stabbed during argument of SEPTA Market-Frankford line train

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is expected to recover after being stabbed in the neck during an argument aboard a SEPTA train.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the incident happened aboard a Market-Frankford line train sometime around 10:30 p.m.

The two men became combative near the 13th and Market Street Station, and police say one of the men stabbed the other in the neck.

The victim and his wife got off the train at the 2nd and Market Street Station where they contacted police who drove them to Jefferson Hospital. 

Police say the victim was placed in stable condition at the hospital. They are unsure what sparked the violent argument between the men.

No arrests were immediately reported, but police have SEPTA surveillance that they believe could help identify the suspect.