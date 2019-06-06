Police: Man stabs girlfriend's son during fight about NBA Finals in Pontiac

Police in Pontiac are looking for a 31-year-old man after they say he stabbed his girlfriend's son in a fight about the NBA Finals.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Ferry, which is near Martin Luther King Jr and South boulevards for a stabbing.

When police got there the 20-year-old man had already been taken by a relative to the hospital. Police later learned the victim was arguing with his mother's boyfriend about the NBA Finals game and that they got into a fight at the house.

After the fight, police say the boyfriend got a knife from the bedroom and wanted to keep fighting. He swung the knife at the victim, cutting him across his face and arm. He then ran out of the house.

Police brought a police dog to try and track the man down but weren't successful. They're still trying to find him right now.

Police say he's a 31-year-old man from Pontiac but didn't give his name.