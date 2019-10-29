Police: Man stole $23K in cash from backpack at West Chester restaurant

article

Police have arrested a man who they say stole $23,000 in cash from a backpack at a West Chester restaurant.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A local businessowner reported that two men waiting for food at his establishment stole an Apple MacBook Pro and the cash from his backpack, which was secured to a chair at the table where the suspects were sitting.

The two supects were located by West Chester police a short time later and positively identified by the storeowner.

Police said the victim's laptop was discovered in Adam Dare's backpack.

The 28-year-old West Chester Man was taken into custody after a reported struggle with police. He was charged with theft and related offenses.