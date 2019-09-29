Police: Man suspected in Toms River child lurings had 'no criminal intent'

article

A man wanted in connection with two suspected child lurings in Toms River had "no criminal intent," according to police.

The incidents occurred close to one another on Saturday afternoon, the first at Chippewa and Apache drives and the second near Shawnee Drive.

In both cases, children notified their parents, who then reported the incidents to police.

Police said Monday that the case was fully investigated, with the person identified and interviewed, along with members of his family.

"It has been determined that there was no criminal intent to lure or cause any harm to the children," the Toms River Police Department said in a statement.

Police emphasized that the children acted appropriately and did exactly what they should have done when approached by a stranger, commending them and their parents for their actions.