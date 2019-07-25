Police: Man used car as battering ram to evade officers

article

Police say a Bucks County man used his car as a battering ram to evade officers during a wellness check Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Gossett rammed a gray, four door Cadillac sedan into two police cruisers while officers who were attempting a wellness check.

The collision caused heavy damage to the rear, front and driver's side door of Gossett's car.

Police are unsure why he acted aggressively.

Authoritites tell FOX 29's Jeff Cole that Gossett was appprehended Thursday morning.