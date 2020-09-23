Police: Man wanted for operating meth lab near Upper Southampton playground

article

Police in Upper Southampton Township are seeking the location of Charles Glenn Barton in connection with a narcotics investigation. Officials say an arrest warrant is being held for Barton.

The case revolves around an incident on June 1, 2020 when Upper Southampton Township police responded to an address at Belmont Station for a possible burglary.

Responding officers went into the dwelling and could see, in plain view, drugs and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was then obtained.

The search warrant showed a methamphetamine lab in various locations in the property. Items obtained through the search warrant were tested and confirmed their use in making methamphetamine.

The charges include operating a methamphetamine lab near a school of playground, possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Barton are asked to submit anonymous tips through the USPD website, here.

Advertisement

USPD also ask that the public not approach Barton if spotted, but submit a tip or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!