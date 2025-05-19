Medical helicopter emergency lands in Whitemarsh Twp.; All 3 occupants safe

The Brief A medical helicopter had to emergency land in Montgomery County Monday night. Multiple crews arrived at the scene in Whitemarsh Township. Officials say all three occupants inside the helicopter made it out safely.



A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in Montgomery County Monday evening.

What we know:

Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer,

At 7:43 p.m., police received reports of a helicopter crash in the Cannon Hill neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located a PennSTAR 1 helicopter on the property of a home on the 6000 block of Musket Road.

Police say the medical helicopter was traveling from Philadelphia and returning to base.

No patients were aboard the flight at the time of the emergency landing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pictures capture the PennSTAR 1 helicopter that emergency landed in a Whitemarsh Township neighborhood Monday night.

The three crew members who were on board made it out safely. They were taken to a hospital via medics for precautionary check-ups.

White Marsh Township Police Department Chief Christopher Ward said there were no injuries reported to any person or property on the ground.

Multiple crews arrived at the scene.

"We got very lucky tonight. It's a miracle that the pilot did an amazing job. From all accounts, as out of control as it was, he controlled it into an area and was able to put it down without striking. Luckily for us, any homes, any vehicles or any people," said Chief Ward.

What's next:

The FAA is investigating the cause of the incident.

What you can do:

Officials believe most of the plane's parts are at the scene.

However, if anyone in the area spots helicopter debris, they are advised to leave it alone and contact 9-1-1.