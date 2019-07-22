Police: Man wanted in attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl in NJ

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who they say attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl in Hamilton, New jersey.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Christine Avenue between Steinert and Wegner avenues.

Police say a man between 25 and 30 years old followed the girl in his vehicle as she was walking down the street. The man allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the victim, making several attempts to engage her in conversation.

The victim fled the scene and called her home while running. Investigators say the man watched the girl on her phone, got back into the vehicle, made a U-turn and drove away.

The suspect was seen driving a 2008-2009 Ford Fusion.

Sketch and suspect vehicle, Hamilton, N.J. attempted luring.

The suspect is described as around 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2 with an athletic build, deep voice and short beard. The suspect was seen driving a 2008-2009 Ford Fusion. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hamilton police at 609-581-4080 or contact the department through email. Tips can also be left on the Hamilton Police Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.