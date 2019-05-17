Police: Man wanted in Cherry Hill sex assault turns himself in

Cherry Hill police say a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at a Wawa has turned himself in.

26-year-old Ethien Rosario faces charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and carjacking, according to police.

The alleged assault happened on Saturday, May 4 around 3 a.m.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the woman at the Wawa on Route 38 and there was a brief exchange.

Police say the man followed her to the parking lot and took her keys. Investigators say the man, who was driving the victim's car, took her to an undisclosed location where the victim was allegedly assaulted before he drove her back to the Wawa.

The victim returned home and notified police.