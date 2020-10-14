Police: Man who left car idling in Port Richmond returned to find armed men in back seat

Authorities say a man who left his car idling while he ran into a corner store in Port Richmond returned to his vehicle to find three armed men in the back seat who briefly took him captive.

Police say the incident happened late Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Ann Street. While the 21-year-old victim was inside a corner store, police say three men armed with handguns entered his car.

When the victim returned, police say one of the suspects held a gun to his head and pulled him into the back seat. Two more men reportedly got into the car and began to drive away. The man was eventually let go near the intersection of 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in Kingsessing.

Philadelphia police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the incident. Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to contact authorities immediately.

