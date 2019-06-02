Police: Man, woman injured in Wilmington shooting

article

Police are investigating after they say a man and woman were shot in Wilmington, Delaware, late Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street, where they found a 25-year-old man and 40-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Justin Kane at 302-576-3961. Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

Victims of crime can reach out to the Wilmington Police Department Victim Services Unit for support, information and referrals by calling 302-576-3622. The WPD Youth Response Unit also offers free counseling and services to children and their families who have been exposed to potentially traumatizing events, and can be reached at 302-576-3183.