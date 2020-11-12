Police: Man wounded during armed robbery at West Philadelphia laundromat

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in the leg when she shot out the front door of a West Philadelphia laundromat during a robbery in late October.

According to police, the incident happened during the early morning hours of Oct. 27 on the 5600 block of Vine Street.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the woman fire several shots at the glass door and enter the business. The woman is soon joined by at least three other individuals who attempt to break into the store's ATM machine.

The suspects fled the building through the shattered glass before police arrived. Police did not say if anything was stolen during the break-in.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police immediately at 215-686-8477.

