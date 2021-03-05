Police: Missing Burlington County 14-year-old may have driven to New York City

article

New Jersey State Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they say drove away from her home Wednesday morning in Tabernacle Township.

Charlee Hertzog was last spotted driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma with a New Jersey license plate no. E19NJT, according to police. Investigators believe she may have driven to New York City.

Charlee is described as 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with blonde hair, brown eyes and pink braces.

Police did not provide a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information on Charlee Hertzog's whereabouts is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.

