Police: More than 65 shots fired in shootout that left 3 injured in Frankford

Police are investigating a shootout in Frankford that sent three people to the hospital, including one man who was shot in the head.

Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night, 15th District officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the intersection of Arrott and Griscom Streets, according to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers found a 30-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say.

According to Small, the man was rushed to Temple Hospital, where he is in critical condition. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

While investigators were on scene, two additional shooting victims, ages 27 and 28, were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, Small said.

Both of those victims said they were also shot at Arrot and Griscom Streets, authorities say.

According to Small, more than 40 spent shell casings were found 4600 block of Griscom Street.

Police say there was a shootout between two groups on the street.

The 30-year-old victim who was shot in the head also had a semiautomatic weapon on the floor of his car, according to authorities.

More than 25 spent shell casings were also found on the 4700 block of Griscom Street, per officials.

Investigators say one group was firing in the northbound direction and another in a southbound direction.

The 30-year-old is being held as a suspect while in the hospital, Small says.