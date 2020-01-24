Police: Naked teen goes on rampage in store; 3 officers hurt

article

Authorities say a naked teenage customer who went on a rampage inside a Cape May County upholstery business was subdued after he fought with police, a struggle that left three officers injured.

Police responded to the Middle Township business on Thursday afternoon and confronted the 17-year-old, who had damaged several items.

The teen fought with officers when they tried to arrest him, and authorities say it eventually took "several officers" to subdue the teen.

The teen and three officers were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. It's not clear what charges the teen will face. Authorities say the matter remains under investigation.

