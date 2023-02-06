Expand / Collapse search

Police: No one injured in 'shooting incident' at Delaware high school basketball game

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
(Photo by Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MIDDLETOWN, De. - Authorities in Delaware say an arrest was made after gunshots were fired at a high school basketball game Monday night. 

Delaware State Police troopers were called to Appoquinimink High School in Middletown around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting incident. 

Police say no one was injured and a suspect has been taken into custody. 

No information have been provided about what may have lead to the reported shooting. 