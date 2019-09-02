Police: No threat at Villanova University after emergency alert activated

Police say there is no threat following an emergency alert sent to students at Villanova University Monday.

"I would say there was like a solid five minutes of just panic," Sophia Paolecci told FOX 29.

Panic mode set in when 10,000 people on the Nova Alert emergency notification system got a message around 5:30 p.m. Monday. "Active shooter on Villanova University campus at St. Monica Hall, shelter in place. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow," it read.

"It was terrifying, we actually were by the window and we saw one cop car and we were like that's strange. Then, eight others pulled up, so we were both on the phones with our moms. We ran inside, we pushed our desk against the door, not something you want to experience your second week of college," Hanna Young explained.

Radnor Township police got a call from a student.

"They believed they heard three gunshots coming from inside the dorm," Villanova University Police Chief David Tedjeske said.

Township and campus police raced to the scene, as did backup from Haverford and Lower Merion. Police searched the building before giving the all-clear.

"We don't know what the origin of the noises were. We do know after sweeping the building that we're confident that it's safe that there was never a threat," Chief Tedjeske said.

They were quick to add that the student who called the police did exactly the right thing.

"The caller, glad that that individual called. We appreciate her calling us even though it was unfounded, it's always better to be safe than sorry," Radnor Township Police Lt. Shawn Dietrich said.

18 minutes after the first active shooter message, the follow-up message said police were on the scene and there was no indication of a shooting. 10 minutes later, there was a text that the building was given the all-clear.