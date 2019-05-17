Police: North Philadelphia shooting leaves two hospitalized

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a Friday afternoon shooting that left a man and woman hospitalized.

Officials say the shooting occured on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and is currently listed in stable condition. A 26-year-old woman was shot twice in the ankle and is in stable condition

Police at the scene say no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.