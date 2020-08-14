Police: North Wildwood bar owner charged with violating executive order after not enforcing social distancing

article

The owner of a North Wildwood bar has been charged with a disorderly persons offense after police say the establishment failed to enforce social distancing regulations.

On Sunday, North Wildwood police investigated Flip Flopz bar for being in violation the Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order. Police say they witnessed a large amounts of patrons crowded around the upstairs, outside the patio bar known as “Tiki Topz." According to police, social distancing regulations were not being enforced by staff.

The police department received complaints for repeated violations of the governor’s executive order on prior occasions before this incident and had warned Flip Flopz management of same, police said.

The owner of Flip Flopz, Joseph Mahoney, Jr, 34, of Mt. Laurel, was charged with a disorderly persons offense in violation of the governor’s executive order. Mahoney Jr. was later served with a summons.

