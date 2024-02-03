Police officer found guilty after shooting into woman’s moving car during stop in Chester County

article

After a week-long jury trial in Chester County, a police sergeant was convicted of two crimes Friday for firing his service weapon into a moving car during a traffic stop in 2021.

Officials say Anthony Sparano, 55, of Coatesville, PA, was convicted of recklessly endangering another person and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle.

Both convictions are misdemeanor offenses.

Evidence presented during the trial proved Sparano, a member of the West Caln Police Department, shot at a motorist as she drove away from a traffic stop, striking the vehicle from behind.

The jury received video evidence from police body cameras, police dash cameras, and testimony from a variety of witnesses including the defendant.

Sparano was found not guilty of simple assault.

District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said, "I want to thank the jury for their work on this difficult trial. This case shows that the Chester County DA’s Office and law enforcement are committed to applying the law evenly to all citizens, even police officers."

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and will attempt to schedule a sentencing hearing in about one month.