Police officer injured in crash in Northeast Philadelphia

article

A highway patrol officer has been hospitalized after an early morning crash Sunday.

The highway patrol officer was driving a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a car. It is not known how the crash happened.

The officer was transported to the hospital for leg and back pain and is listed in stable condition. The officer is expected to be ok.

The other driver stayed at the location and is uninjured.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter