Police officer marks 9th presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County

Health officials announced Wednesday that there are now nine presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Montgomery County.

According to officials, since Monday afternoon, the county discovered a total of four new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.

The most recent case is a 35-year-old man who is a Lower Providence Township police officer. He resides in Perkiomen Township where he is being monitored at home. Officials say he had direct contact with another person who tested presumptively positive for the virus.

There are currently 16 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania: one in Philadelphia, nine in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, two in Bucks County, one in Wayne County and two in Monroe County.

A cardiologist working for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, officials announced Monday. The doctor was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Officials said the patient tested presumptive positive after "known international exposure." The diagnosis prompted multiple school closures. For a full list a school closures, please click here.

Two other Montgomery County patients, a male and female from Worcester and Lower Gwynedd, are reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and remain in isolation.

The affected woman from Delaware County and a man from Wayne County are currently quarantined at their homes.

WHAT WE KNOW

All 15 people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania.

Nine are residents of Montgomery County, including a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at a King of Prussia facility. Others are residents of Monroe, Delaware and Wayne counties. Those who are not hospitalized are at home in isolation, officials said.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state isn’t recommending that large gatherings be canceled.

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus, the administration said. Officials in Delaware and Montgomery counties signed similar disaster declarations.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

