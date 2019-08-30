Police: Officers fatally shoot man firing shotgun in Wilmington

article

Authorities say police officers in Delaware shot and killed a man who was armed with a shotgun.

It happened on the 2700 block of North Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday

The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release that 35-year-old Ricardo Hylton, of New Castle, was firing a shotgun when officers responded Friday night to a call of shots being fired in the area.

Police said two officers shot Hylton. Neither officer was injured.

Hylton was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said investigators recovered Hylton's gun at the scene of the shooting.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the two officers who shot Hylton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.