Police: Pa. father charged in infant's death admits suffocating her

A Pennsylvania father charged with murder in his infant daughter’s death suffocated the child due to her crying and having a messy diaper, state police said.

Bronson Miller, 22, of Newport, and the child’s mother brought the 3-month-old girl to a hospital on Friday night and “clear signs of trauma” were discovered during an examination, authorities said.

Miller eventually admitted that while he was watching his daughter he had physically abused her and smothered her by placing his hand over her nose and mouth, authorities said.

Miller faces numerous counts, including murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and aggravated indecent assault. He remains jailed without bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Miller has retained an attorney.

