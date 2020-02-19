Prosecutors: Father charged in son's accidental shooting death

article

The father of a 4-year-old boy who died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound has been charged in connection with the death, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Andrew Mack, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child (second-degree) and storage of firearms if minors may have access (disorderly persons).

Officials ID 4-year-old who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Browns Mills

Pemberton Township police were called to Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills on Feb. 7 for a report of a gunshot victim.

According to prosecutors, the investigation revealed that Andrew Mack was asleep in a bedroom with a loaded 9mm handgun next to him on the bed when 4-year-old Lincoln Mack came into the room and took the firearm. Lincoln then went into another room where he had been playing with this younger sister and shot himself in the face, investigators said.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both of Lincoln’s parents and his two siblings were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

