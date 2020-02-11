Police: Man admits to fatally shooting brother, father in West Oak Lane

A man has admitted to fatally shooting his brother and father in a West Oak Lane basement, according to police.

The incident occurred just beforre 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East Walnut Lane.

Police said the 63-year-old suspect was sitting in a chair and admitted to an altercation with the victims -- his 50-year-old brother and 83-year-old father -- when police arrived on the scene.

An apprehension was made, per police.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

Police: Man found shot to death inside West Oak Lane home

Man, 27, fatally shot in driveway of West Oak Lane home

Police ID 19-year-old shot and killed in West Oak Lane

Authorities have yet to identify either the victims or the suspect.

The double murder brings Philadelphia's total number of homicides in 2020 to 43 in only 42 days.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP