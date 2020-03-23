Police: Penns Grove tenant charged after hosting large gathering despite Gov. Murphy's order

article

Police say a Penns Grove tenant was charged for hosting a party over 30 people after Gov. Murphy ordered no social gatherings of any kind to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police were called to Lanning Avenue for a noise complaint. According to police, the tenant was charged with a disorderly persons offense.

"I ask the citizens to please adhere to the Governor’s executive orders as this is the only way we will be able to stop the spread of the very dangerous virus. Again thank you for your cooperation and patience during these very uncertain time," Penns Grove Police Chief Patrick Riley Sr. said.

To date, New Jersey has 2,844 cases of COVID-19, with 27 fatalities reported.

