Police: Pregnant woman critical after shooting in Kensington, 2 suspects arrested

Authorities say a pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the neck late Tuesday night in Kensington.

According to police, shots rang out on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street around 10 p.m.

Officers who were patrolling nearby reportedly heard multiple gunshots and quickly responded to the scene. Police transported the victim, a 28-year-old woman, to Temple Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say the two suspects were arrested by responding officers and later positively identified by a witness. Investigators report 8 spent shell casings from two separate guns were found on the scene.

