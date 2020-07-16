Police: Pregnant woman dies after being shot in head in North Philadelphia

Police say a 25-year-old pregnant woman has died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of West Berks Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday afternoon.

The woman, who is four months pregnant, was sitting in an SUV after visiting relatives when a man opened the door of the vehicle and shot her in the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

