Police recover body of missing swimmer off coast of Atlantic City

Authorities say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming with two women off the coast of Atlantic City on Friday night.

Authorities say they were unable to locate Jalan Alston after combing the waters near Ventnor Beach for a combined 13 hours. Shortly after the Coast Guard suspended their search, Alson's body was spotted in the ocean by two people on the beach near Albany Avenue.

According to officials, Alston was reported missing by a woman after she and friend "encountered trouble in the water." Alston reportedly swam the two women to shore, but never made it out.

Along with the Ventnor City Police Department, Coast Guard searched a combined total of 58 square-miles using a helicopter and 47-foot search and rescue boat.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Jalan," Captain Jonathan Theel said. "It's always difficult to suspend a case and it weighs especially heavy on our hearts knowing that he was helping others."

