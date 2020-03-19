Police release details of officer-involved shooting that critically injured suspect

article

Philadelphia police are releasing more information about a domestic incident where a responding officer discharged his weapon, striking a suspect.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Officer Nicholas Moffa, of the 14th District, responded to a call for a woman shot on the unit block of East Walnut Lane.

Upon arrival, police say Officer Moffa came into contact with 31-year-old Tracy Peterson, standing with a firearm in the middle of the street.

Officer Moffa exited his marked patrol car when police say he heard Peterson discharge fire his weapon.

Officer Moffa drew his weapon and fired at Peterson, striking him and knocking him to the ground where officers were able to remove the gun from his hand. Peterson was taken to the hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest, bicep, and armpit.

Officials: Police officer critically injures armed suspect after woman shot in East Germantown

A 31-year-old woman was found sitting on the steps of a home on the block suffering from gunshot wounds to her hip. She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by responding officers and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a silver 9mm handgun from the scene that had been reported stolen from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

No other civilians or officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigations.