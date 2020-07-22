Police release images of suspects' car in East Germantown double shooting

article

Philadelphia police have released photos of a car they say was involved in a double shooting in East Germantown Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. on the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike.

Police say two men, ages 35 and 48, were shot by the occupants of a newer model white Dodge Charger with a sunroof.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle fled the area southbound on 20th Street towards Godfrey Avenue.

Police have described the suspects only as two Black males. They are considered armed and dangerous.

