Police: Restaurant employee thwarts attempted robbery in Kensington

Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a Kensington Mexican restaurant, but was thwarted by a store employee and witnesses.

Authorities say the unknown Hispanic man entered the Casa De Buen Gusto restaurant on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly had a brown bag on his hand and announced a robbery upon entering the store. Police say a 42-year-old female employee began to wrestle the suspect when he went for the register.

After a lengthy struggle, witnesses reportedly entered the store and helped the woman fend off the suspect.

Police say the man fled on foot without taking anything.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact investigators at 215-686-8477.