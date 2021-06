article

Philadelphia police say a stabbing has left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of Arrott Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

The victim was stabbed to death inside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

