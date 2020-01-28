Police: School crossing guard critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a school crossing guard is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Port Richmond.
It happened at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Cedar Street when it was struck by a Nissan Versa after the driver of Nissan ran a red light. Investigators say the Nissan spun out of control and struck a 61-year-old school crossing guard.
The crossing guard was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition. An arrest has been made, police said.
