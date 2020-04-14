Police search for driver in fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 700 block of Callowhill Street around 9:50 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the male victim was crossing Callowhill Street when he was struck by a gold Honda Accord. Investigators say the driver of the Honda pulled over, exited the vehicle, then returned to the vehicle. The driver fled the scene westbound on Callowhill Street and southbound on 8th Street.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition, where he died. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The vehicle is described as a 2003-2007, gold in color Honda Accord with tinted windows. The passenger side front, fender, windshield, and is believed to have minor damage. The passenger side rear view mirror was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180 or call 911.

