Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Dy'Mirah Duffy was last seen on the 2300 block of West Diamond Street around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

She was wearing a black jacket and a black and white jacket on her head. Anyone with any information on Dy Mirah's whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

