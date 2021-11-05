Expand / Collapse search

Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from Strawberry Mansion

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 9:16PM
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Juvenile Dy'Mirah Duffy (Philadelphia Police Department) 

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. 

Dy'Mirah Duffy was last seen on the 2300 block of West Diamond Street around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. 

She was wearing a black jacket and a black and white jacket on her head.  Anyone with any information on Dy Mirah's whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter