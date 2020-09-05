Police search for missing 62-year-old woman from Eastwick

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 62-year-old woman from Eastwick.

Authorities say Mary Carson was last seen Friday at noon on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

Carson is described at 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police have not said what she was last seen wearing.

Carson is known to frequent the 43rd Street and Lancaster Avenue, 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue, and 52nd Street and Market Street.

Anyone with any information on Mary’s whereabouts should contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

