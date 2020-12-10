Police search for missing Clementon girl, 3, and her father

article

Police in Camden County are searching for a missing three-year-old girl and her father.

Police say Leih Diaz and her father, 31-year-old Jose Diaz, were reported missing from their Clementon home Wednesday evening.

The pair was last seen leaving the area a burgundy 2014 Honda Accord.

Jose Diaz is described by police as a 31-year-old Black male, standing about 5-feet-nine-inches tall.

Leih has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say they may have been heading to the Bronx, New York.

Anyone with information on Jose and Leih Diaz's location is asked to please call 911, or the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.

