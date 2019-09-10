Police search for suspect wanted in 3 attempted abductions

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to at least three attempted abductions in North Philadelphia.

Neighbors on the 800 block of North 15th Street are on guard, fearing the suspect may strike again.

"I was gonna come out and move my car that morning. I'm kinda glad I didn't, glad my daughter or stepdaughter wasn't outside," resident Jeanine Avery said.

Just two days after a man was caught on camera allegedly attempting to abduct a 21-year-old woman more video has surfaced that police say shows the same man attempting to abduct two other women on the same block.

"He's lying in wait. He's hiding there, just waiting for each victim to come by. Two of them are five minutes apart," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgmann said during a Tuesday evening press conference.

Investigators say it happened in the same Francisville neighborhood as the first attempted abduction Sunday around 10 a.m.

In the latest two incidents, both women fought the man off. Police say he's clearly familiar with the area.

Police have scoured the area for video of the suspect in the last 48 hours when they came up with the two new incidents. They are trying to identify the new female victims since they did not report anything to police. They are also searching for the Good Samaritan who tried to help.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.