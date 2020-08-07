Police searching for 10-year-old boy missing from Point Breeze

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Authorities say Amari Cox was last seen around Aug. 4 on the 6600 block of Latona Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Cox is described as 4-foot-6, 77 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black, red and gray shirt with “Savage” written on the front, red, white and blue basketball shorts, and Adidas sandals.

Police believe Cox could be around the 60000 block of Cobbs Creek.

Anyone with information on Amari's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

