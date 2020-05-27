Police searching for 16-year-old girl missing from Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.
Ellehsa Shahid was last seen on May 23 on the 5700 block of West Dakota Street.
Officials say Ellehsa is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, thin build, medium/fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, with a black purse and pink brand backpack.
Ellehsa is also known to frequent the area of 5200 Woodland Ave, according to authorities.
Anyone with any information on Ellehsa’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
