Police searching for 12-year-old missing since early March in Center City
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Indie Lamb Whitest was last seen at 9 p.m. on March 3 on the 1500 block of Arch Street near Love Park and City Hall in Center City.
Indie is described as 4’10”, 130 pounds, with a small build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black braided hair.
Police did not provide a description of her clothing as it was not provided to them.
Anyone with any information on Indie’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.
